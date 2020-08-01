Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTB shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

