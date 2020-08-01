Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.54. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

