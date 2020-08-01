ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31, approximately 8,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 266,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,060 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

