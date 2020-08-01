Contrasting TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI AG/ADR $21.36 billion 0.10 $469.64 million $0.40 4.75 HAYS PLC/ADR $7.86 billion 0.32 $209.26 million $1.42 10.42

TUI AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HAYS PLC/ADR. TUI AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HAYS PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI AG/ADR -0.53% -2.80% -0.57% HAYS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TUI AG/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI AG/ADR 2 2 1 0 1.80 HAYS PLC/ADR 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TUI AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HAYS PLC/ADR beats TUI AG/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

About HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

