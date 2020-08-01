Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 3.47. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,425,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

