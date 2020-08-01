Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.38. Conifer shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 703 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CNFR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 27,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

