Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

