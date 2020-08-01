Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

