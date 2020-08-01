Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.
