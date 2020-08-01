Comparing Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) & Sunworks (OTCMKTS:SUNW)

Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lattice alerts:

0.4% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lattice and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 71.21%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Lattice.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -18.12% -89.19% -25.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lattice and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $59.83 million 0.37 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -0.64

Lattice has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.