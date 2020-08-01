Comparing Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -271.13% N/A -62.01% ZEALAND PHARMA/S -1,157.20% -51.41% -40.71%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clovis Oncology and ZEALAND PHARMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 2 5 5 0 2.25 ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 161.53%. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $143.01 million 3.11 -$400.42 million ($7.60) -0.76 ZEALAND PHARMA/S $6.20 million 207.90 -$85.67 million ($2.54) -12.77

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology. ZEALAND PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clovis Oncology beats ZEALAND PHARMA/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

