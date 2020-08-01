Comparing Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) & Citizens Financial Group (NASDAQ:CFG)

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 1.18 $80.03 million $0.96 6.14 Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.31 $1.79 billion $3.84 6.46

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Boston Private Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 10.37% 4.73% 0.44% Citizens Financial Group 14.58% 5.85% 0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Private Financial and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Citizens Financial Group 1 2 10 0 2.69

Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.97%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.15, indicating a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Boston Private Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boston Private Financial is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Boston Private Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services for high net worth individuals and families; services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families; and financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

