Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.50. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 76,163 shares traded.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 2,366,358 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 182,039 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,305,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

