Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 102 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,884.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
