Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 102 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,884.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

