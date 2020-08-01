Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.