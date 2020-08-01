Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

