Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.
In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
