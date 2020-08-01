Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. CJS Securities cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

CMCO opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $789.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.