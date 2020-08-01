Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $785.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 387,993 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 158,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

