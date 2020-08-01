CNX Resources Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 103,669 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.