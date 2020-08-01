CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

CMS opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

