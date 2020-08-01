Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.13, approximately 5,616,485 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,989,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $78,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock valued at $379,631,418. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $28,469,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

