Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLAR. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.18. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clarus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clarus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.