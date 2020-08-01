City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $177.28

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and traded as low as $177.00. City Merchants High Yield Trust shares last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 58,494 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.18. The company has a market cap of $182.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Stuart McMaster purchased 25,000 shares of City Merchants High Yield Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £164.95 ($202.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,123,750 ($5,074,760.03).

About City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

