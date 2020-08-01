Citigroup Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $146.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $131.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.79.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock worth $2,288,831 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

