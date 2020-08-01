CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIT. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CIT Group stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

