CIBC Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to $126.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on George Weston from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

WNGRF stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.56. George Weston has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 1.71%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

