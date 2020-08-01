CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 871 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.07.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

