CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 62,603 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,603 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 84.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $53.56 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

