CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,759 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

AU opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

