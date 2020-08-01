CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 209 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,991.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 12,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,628.9% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 91,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after buying an additional 86,495 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.20.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $458.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $503.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.05.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.