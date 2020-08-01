CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 186 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $792,404,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 75.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 724,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.