CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,215 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

