CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 117,652 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,652 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 51,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE LNT opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

