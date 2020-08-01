CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,066,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $27.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.