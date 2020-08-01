CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after purchasing an additional 476,889 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 793,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

