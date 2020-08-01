CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,617 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,906,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $76.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $183,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

