CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Stantec worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

