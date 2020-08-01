CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 902 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.