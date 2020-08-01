CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 817 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $61.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

