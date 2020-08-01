CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 688 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

