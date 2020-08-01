CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,777 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of CAE worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 267.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth $140,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CAE stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.