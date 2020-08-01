CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY opened at $52.45 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

