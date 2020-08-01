CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $2.20 Million in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of WillScot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter worth $114,000.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $255.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.