CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 38.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $71,092,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,930.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,366.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,324.72. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.