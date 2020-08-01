CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.