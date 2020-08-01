CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $216.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $217.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

