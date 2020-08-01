CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.06 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 846,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,075,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AFLAC by 47.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 287,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,085 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

