CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.72 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

