CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.36 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,116 shares of company stock valued at $20,625,726. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $164.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

