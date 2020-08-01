CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.34 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

