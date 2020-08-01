CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 41,302.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

